Old Bridge at the Bush Theatre to be released online

Igor Memic's debut play Old Bridge will be released online later this month.

The piece, which had its world premiere at the Bush Theatre in October, will be made available as a filmed piece after its run concludes.

Set in Mostar in the 1980s, the play follows a group of young people as they encounter divides in their town. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened.

The cast is composed of Saffron Coomber, Rosie Gray, Emilio Iannucci, Dino Kelly and Susan Lawson-Reynolds, with a creative team of director Selma Dimitrijevic, set designer Oli Townsend, costume designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Max Pappenheim, movement director Georgina Lamb and intimacy director Yarit Dor.

The piece will be available online via the Bush Theatre website from 29 November to 4 December. Tickets are £10, and will give audiences the chance to access the show for 48 hours. Captions will also be available.