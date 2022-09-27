Dates and details for Oklahoma! in the West End announced

The hit production will be back early next year

Oklahoma! at the Young Vic

(© Marc Brenner)

Dates and details have been revealed for Oklahoma! in the West End.

Daniel Fish's Tony Award-winning production was first seen on UK shores at the Young Vic earlier this summer, where it played to sell-out audiences and five-star reviews. WhatsOnStage's own Sarah Crompton described it as "a dark version of Oklahoma! but also supremely funny and life-enhancing" in her glowing write-up, which you can read here.

It will open at the Wyndham's Theatre on 28 February 2023, with previews from 16 February, and run until 2 September 2023. Tickets go on general sale from midday tomorrow, with prices from £20.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's seminal piece, which includes numbers such as "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'", "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and, of course, "Oklahoma", is reimagined in Fish's revival for the 21st century. It tells the story of "a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America." The musical is based on Lynn Riggs' play Green Grow the Lilacs.

A number of £10 tickets for Monday to Wednesday performances will also be set aside, to then offered directly to those currently under-represented in West End theatre audiences. These are made available via an outreach programme run by Sita McIntosh of Inclusive Audiences.

The show has orchestrations, arrangements and co-music supervision by Daniel Kluger, while the creative team will include choreographer John Heginbotham, scenic designers Lael Jellinek and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Terese Wadden, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Drew Levy, projection designer Joshua Thorson and co-music supervision and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci.