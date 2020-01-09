Off-West End Awards 2020 finalists announced
Shows that have performed across London in 2019 have been whittled down to these finalists
The finalists for the 2020 Offies have been revealed.
Celebrating the best in Off-West End talent across the last year, the award winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 8 March 2020 at the Grand Hall at Battersea Arts Centre.
You can see the full list of nominees below.
DESIGN
Design: Costume
Adrian Gee, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Emily Bestow, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Hannah Wolfe , Great Expectations, National Youth Theatre, Southwark Playhouse
Design: Set
Diego Pitarch, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance
Justin Williams, Whistle Down the Wind, Union Theatre
Lee Newby, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre
Rachael Ryan, Thrill Me, Hope Theatre
Design: Sound
Benjamin Grant, The War of the Worlds, New Diorama Theatre
Lex Kosanke, Hunger, Arcola
Matt Eaton, All's Well That Ends Well, Guildford Bard, Jermyn Street Theatre
Xana, Blood Knot, Orange Tree
Design: Lighting
Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse
Clancy Flynn, An Act of God, The Vaults
Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Nic Farman, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance
Design: Video
Andrzej Goulding, The Unreturning, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Ben Bull, Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
Douglas Baker, Moby Dick, Jack Studio Theatre
CHOREOGRAPHY AND PANTOS
Choreography / Movement
Oti Mabuse, Ain't Misbehavin, Southwark Playhouse
Simon Adkins, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Zak Nemorin, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
Pantos
Sleeping Beauty, Greenwich Theatre
The Nativity Panto, King's Head
MUSICALS and OPERA
Musicals: New Musical
Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Shida, The Vaults
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Female in a Supporting Role
Ashlee Young, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
Claire Machin, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Georgie Lovatt, Bare: A Pop Opera, The Vaults
Musicals: Male in a Supporting Role
Cedric Neal, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre
Jerome Pradon, Aspects of Love, Southwark Playhouse
Oliver Savile, Falsettos, The Other Palace
Musicals: Female Performance
Abigayle Honeywill, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
Jeannette Bayardelle, Shida, Vaults
Lauryn Redding, The Hired Man, Queens Theatre Hornchurch
Musicals: Male Performance
Bart Lambert, Thrill Me, Hope Theatre
Jack Reitman, Thrill Me, Hope Theatre
Keith Ramsay, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Musical Director
Benjamin Cox, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
Darren Clarke, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
Jordan Li-Smith, Queen of the Mist, Jack Studio Theatre / Charing Cross Theatre
Musicals: Director
Bill Buckhurst, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
Hannah Chissick, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
Jethro Compton, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Production Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre
Opera Production
HMS Pinafore, Charles Court Opera, King's Head
Partenope, Hampstead Garden Opera, Jacksons Lane
The Elixir of Love, King's Head
IDEA / PERFORMANCE PIECE / ENSEMBLES
IDEA Production (productions which are innovative/devised/experiential/atypical)
Bullet Tongue Reloaded, Big House
Crisis? What Crisis?, Colab Factory
Dear Elizabeth, Gate Theatre
Sex Sex Men Men, Pecs Drag Kings, Yard Theatre
Performance Piece
Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
Queens of Sheba, Battersea Arts Centre
What Girls Are Made Of, Soho Theatre
Company Ensemble
Neck or Nothing, Pleasance
Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama
Ubu, Shoreditch Town Hall
Performance Ensemble
Dinomania, New Diorama - Janet Etuk, Hamish MacDougall, Sophie Steer, Harriet Webb
Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre - Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, Zubin Varla
Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree - Anyebe Godwin, Rachel Nwokoro, Khai Shaw
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse - Matt Burns, Rosalind Ford, Joey Hickman, Philippa Hogg, James Marlowe
PLAYS
Plays: Most Promising New Playwright
Dylan Coburn Gray, CitySong, Soho Theatre
Samuel Bailey, Shook, Southwark Playhouse
Zia Ahmed, I Wanna Be Yours, Bush Theatre
Plays: New Play
Matilda Ibini, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre
Rose Lewenstein, Cougar, Orange Tree
Ross Willis, Wolfie, Theatre503
Plays: Female in a Supporting Role
Marina Bye, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre / Print Room
Patience Tomlinson, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough
Sheila Atim, Time Is Love, Finborough
Plays: Male in a Supporting Role
Bart Lambert, The House of Yes, Hope Theatre
Ben Woods, A Christmas Carol, Bridge House Theatre
John Sackville, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough
Plays: Female Performance
Gemma Barnett, A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios 2
Lucy Briggs-Owen, Out of Water, Orange Tree
Pia Tjelta, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre / Print Room
Redd Lily Roche, Box Clever, Bunker
Plays: Male Performance
Cary Crankson, Country Music, Omnibus
Danny Kirrane, We're Staying Right Here, Park Theatre
Irfan Shamji , The Arrival, Bush Theatre
Kalungi Ssebandeke, Blood Knot, Orange Tree
Plays: Director
Debbie Hannan, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre
Ned Bennett, Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Tom Littler, All's Well That Ends Well, Jermyn Street Theatre
Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree
Plays: Production
Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Shook, Southwark Playhouse
Wolfie, Theatre503