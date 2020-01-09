Off-West End Awards 2020 finalists announced

The finalists for the 2020 Offies have been revealed.

Celebrating the best in Off-West End talent across the last year, the award winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 8 March 2020 at the Grand Hall at Battersea Arts Centre.

You can see the full list of nominees below.





DESIGN

Design: Costume

Adrian Gee, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Emily Bestow, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Hannah Wolfe , Great Expectations, National Youth Theatre, Southwark Playhouse

Design: Set

Diego Pitarch, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance

Justin Williams, Whistle Down the Wind, Union Theatre

Lee Newby, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Rachael Ryan, Thrill Me, Hope Theatre

Design: Sound

Benjamin Grant, The War of the Worlds, New Diorama Theatre

Lex Kosanke, Hunger, Arcola

Matt Eaton, All's Well That Ends Well, Guildford Bard, Jermyn Street Theatre

Xana, Blood Knot, Orange Tree

Design: Lighting

Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Clancy Flynn, An Act of God, The Vaults

Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Nic Farman, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance

Design: Video

Andrzej Goulding, The Unreturning, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Ben Bull, Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Douglas Baker, Moby Dick, Jack Studio Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY AND PANTOS

Choreography / Movement

Oti Mabuse, Ain't Misbehavin, Southwark Playhouse

Simon Adkins, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Zak Nemorin, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Pantos

Sleeping Beauty, Greenwich Theatre

The Nativity Panto, King's Head





Jeannette Bayardelle in Shida

© Helen Maybanks





MUSICALS and OPERA

Musicals: New Musical

Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Shida, The Vaults

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Female in a Supporting Role

Ashlee Young, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Claire Machin, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Georgie Lovatt, Bare: A Pop Opera, The Vaults

Musicals: Male in a Supporting Role

Cedric Neal, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Jerome Pradon, Aspects of Love, Southwark Playhouse

Oliver Savile, Falsettos, The Other Palace

Musicals: Female Performance

Abigayle Honeywill, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Jeannette Bayardelle, Shida, Vaults

Lauryn Redding, The Hired Man, Queens Theatre Hornchurch

Musicals: Male Performance

Bart Lambert, Thrill Me, Hope Theatre

Jack Reitman, Thrill Me, Hope Theatre

Keith Ramsay, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Musical Director

Benjamin Cox, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

Darren Clarke, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Jordan Li-Smith, Queen of the Mist, Jack Studio Theatre / Charing Cross Theatre

Musicals: Director

Bill Buckhurst, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

Hannah Chissick, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Jethro Compton, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Production Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre

Opera Production

HMS Pinafore, Charles Court Opera, King's Head

Partenope, Hampstead Garden Opera, Jacksons Lane

The Elixir of Love, King's Head

IDEA / PERFORMANCE PIECE / ENSEMBLES

IDEA Production (productions which are innovative/devised/experiential/atypical)

Bullet Tongue Reloaded, Big House

Crisis? What Crisis?, Colab Factory

Dear Elizabeth, Gate Theatre

Sex Sex Men Men, Pecs Drag Kings, Yard Theatre

Performance Piece

Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Queens of Sheba, Battersea Arts Centre

What Girls Are Made Of, Soho Theatre

Company Ensemble

Neck or Nothing, Pleasance

Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama

Ubu, Shoreditch Town Hall

Performance Ensemble

Dinomania, New Diorama - Janet Etuk, Hamish MacDougall, Sophie Steer, Harriet Webb

Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre - Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, Zubin Varla

Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree - Anyebe Godwin, Rachel Nwokoro, Khai Shaw

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse - Matt Burns, Rosalind Ford, Joey Hickman, Philippa Hogg, James Marlowe





(l-r) Matt Burns, Philippa Hogg, James Marlowe, Joey Hickman, Rosalind Ford

© Jethro Compton Productions





PLAYS

Plays: Most Promising New Playwright

Dylan Coburn Gray, CitySong, Soho Theatre

Samuel Bailey, Shook, Southwark Playhouse

Zia Ahmed, I Wanna Be Yours, Bush Theatre

Plays: New Play

Matilda Ibini, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre

Rose Lewenstein, Cougar, Orange Tree

Ross Willis, Wolfie, Theatre503

Plays: Female in a Supporting Role

Marina Bye, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre / Print Room

Patience Tomlinson, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough

Sheila Atim, Time Is Love, Finborough

Plays: Male in a Supporting Role

Bart Lambert, The House of Yes, Hope Theatre

Ben Woods, A Christmas Carol, Bridge House Theatre

John Sackville, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough

Plays: Female Performance

Gemma Barnett, A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios 2

Lucy Briggs-Owen, Out of Water, Orange Tree

Pia Tjelta, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre / Print Room

Redd Lily Roche, Box Clever, Bunker

Plays: Male Performance

Cary Crankson, Country Music, Omnibus

Danny Kirrane, We're Staying Right Here, Park Theatre

Irfan Shamji , The Arrival, Bush Theatre

Kalungi Ssebandeke, Blood Knot, Orange Tree

Plays: Director

Debbie Hannan, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre

Ned Bennett, Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Tom Littler, All's Well That Ends Well, Jermyn Street Theatre

Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree

Plays: Production

Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Shook, Southwark Playhouse

Wolfie, Theatre503