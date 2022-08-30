New casting announced for & Juliet in the West End as show extends

New faces join the cast of & Juliet in the West End.

They are Nicolas Colicos (Sister Act), who will play Lance, Billy Nevers (Legally Blonde) as Francois and Joe Foster (Hex), who will be May.

The trio join Miriam-Teak Lee – who was awarded the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress in 2020 for her performance as Juliet – and who leads a cast including award-winner Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tom Francis as Romeo, and Malinda Parris as Angelique, the Nurse. The new three have their first performances on Monday 26 September

The ensemble includes Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry, Suki Wong, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

The show is now booking to September 2023 at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where it played its first performances in the autumn of 2019. & Juliet is also prepping for its Broadway opening later this autumn.

The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), with choreography from Jennifer Weber, set design from Soutra Gilmour, orchestration by Bill Sherman and costume design by Paloma Young.