Numbers announced for Strictly Come Dancing musicals week

The line-up for this week's Strictly musical week has been revealed!

A fan favourite, the week will see the BBC show celebrate all things musical theatre while the remaining contestants perform their finest routines in front of the judges and audiences at home.

In an extra special move, WhatsOnStage will be collaborating with BBC Sounds – the presenters of Strictly Come Dancing: The Official Podcast Joe Sugg and Kim Winston will be taking over our Instagram page providing an exclusive backstage look at all things Strictly.









The performances will be as follows:

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – "Footloose" from Footloose

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington – "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – "Revolting Children" from Matilda

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – "On My Own" from Les Misérables

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – "Good Morning" from Singin' in the Rain









Next Sunday, the star of the recent Everybody's Talking About Jamie big-screen adaptation Max Harwood will be joined by The Feeling to present a rendition of "Out of The Darkness" during the results show, while the weekend will also see the professionals perform to numbers from Cabaret and Wicked.