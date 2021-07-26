Niamh Cusack and Saffron Coomber to star in Rose Theatre season

Rose Theatre Kingston has revealed lead casting for two shows in its reopening season coming later this year.

Saffron Coomber (Emilia) will lead Alys Metcalf's Leopards, a new play that begins with a meeting between lead character Niala and the celebrated leader of a charity.

The venue's artistic director Christopher Haydon makes his directorial debut, with design by Lily Arnold, sound design by Gareth Fry and lighting design by Colin Grenfell. Asha Jennings-Grant is the intimacy director and Amber Sinclair-Case the assistant director. It runs from 2 to 25 September.

Niamh Cusack (Macbeth) will be reuniting with director Melly Still in The Seven Pomegranate Seeds, Colin Teevan's piece which is based on the women of Euripides' plays – Persephone, Hypsipyle, Medea, Alcestis, Phaedra, Creusa and Demeter. It runs from 4 to 20 November, with a national press night on 10 November.

The Seven Pomegranate Seeds is directed and designed by Still, with original music and sound design by Jon Nicholls and lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth while Amanda Ramasawmy is associate designer. Layla Madanat is assistant director.