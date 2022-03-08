Newsies to have UK premiere in the round with dates and venue announced

Hit Disney musical Newsies will have its UK premiere this November.

The show, which follows a group of early 19th century news boys who go on strike after a newspaper magnate tries to exploit them, was first seen on Broadway in 2012, where it received two Tony Awards.

Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Tangled) provides the score while Harvey Feirstein (Torch Song Trilogy) has penned the book and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba's Pride) is the lyricist.

The new London production will be staged in the round, featuring direction and choreography by Matt Cole, set design by Morgan Large, musical supervision, dance arrangements and musical direction by Nigel Lilley, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Tony Gayle, performer flying by John Maddox for suspended iIllusions Ltd, casting by Lucy Casson, children's casting by Jo Hawes, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie, associate musical direction by Chris Ma and production management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.

Cole said today: "As a huge fan of the original Disney film and the Broadway production, I am extremely honoured and thrilled to be reimagining this brand new version for London and the UK. With an incredible score by the legendary Alan Menken and book by Harvey Fierstein we will bring this all-singing, all-dancing show to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. This site-specific version of the show provides an exciting opportunity to present the piece in a non-traditional format.

"Set in the round, the audience will be thrust into turn-of-the-century New York, where the action and choreography will weave its way in and out of the audience. I cannot wait to work with this talented creative team on delivering this wonderful and exciting show to the UK."

Menkeen added: "I am OVER THE MOON about Newsies opening in London!! I've been wishing and waiting for this for soooo long. I truly cannot wait!" The new run will see the cast (still to be revealed) "dance, sing, jump and fly around the street".

Oliver Royds, CEO of Troubadour Theatres, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting the UK Premiere of Disney's much-loved musical in Wembley and look forward to showing audiences just how versatile and flexible our venues are. We are sure this will be one of the theatrical events of the year."

It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment with Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.

The show is set to play for a strictly limited season at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with performances beginning on 28 November 2022.

Tickets go on sale in May 2022.