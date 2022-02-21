Newsies to run in London this year

Stop the press – Newsies is heading for London.

The much-loved musical, about a group of news boys and inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, is based on the 1992 American musical historical comedy-drama film of the same name.

It had its stage premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and made its Broadway debut in 2012, but has yet to be seen professionally in the UK – though a much-cherished ArtsEd production was led by WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Jac Yarrow.

All looks set to change now – reports have confirmed the show is running this year – with a venue to be revealed. The piece is set to be an "all new London edition" of the show – whatever that is set to mean!

The piece has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein – which is in turn based on Bob Tzudiker and Noni White's screenplay.

When it premiered on Broadway the show starred the likes of Jeremy Jordan, John Dossett, Kara Lindsay and one Mike Faist (who is fast becoming a star after his stand-out turn in West Side Story).

More details are expected very shortly.