New York, New York, with score by Kander and Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda, sets Broadway dates and venue

New York, New York, a new musical featuring the beloved songs of Kander and Ebb, has made its Broadway plans official, after first being revealed in August.

Performances will begin on Friday 24 March at the St James Theatre (currently home to the hit new revival of Into the Woods), with an opening night set for Wednesday 26 April.

Inspired by the iconic song and the 1977 Martin Scorsese film that starred Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli, New York, New York has a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington, songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Susan Stroman (whose production of Crazy for You was the toast of Chichester over the summer) will direct and choreograph. The film's screenplay was written by Earl M Rauch.

The title treatment for New York, New York



The score will be culled from some of Kander and Ebb's big hits like "The World Goes 'Round" and the title number, with some new musical material along the way. Set in 1946, the show follows a group of artists with big dreams and vagabond shoes longing to stay, as they realise that if they can make it here, they can make it anywhere.

Stroman, Thompson, Kander (and Ebb, who died in 2004), and Washington collaborated on the Broadway production of The Scottsboro Boys. Miranda and Kander are the writers of the song "Cheering For Me Now", a special number released by the Hamilton production a few years ago.

Casting and creative team for New York, New York is still forthcoming.