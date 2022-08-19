New West End cast for Les Misérables announced

New casting has been revealed for Les Misérables in the West End.

Joining the show will be David Thaxton as Javert (returning to the role), Ava Brennan (Hamilton) as Fantine, Robert Tripolino (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Marius, Nathania Ong (who appeared on tour) as Éponine and Lulu-Mae Pears (making their West End debut)as Cosette.

Continuing in the show will be Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier and Jordan Shaw as Enjolras.

The company also includes Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Emma Barr, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Natalie Green, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Adam Robert Lewis, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

The company will have their first performance on 27 September at the Sondheim Theatre.