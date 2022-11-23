New venue to open in central London for 2023 VAULT Festival

VAULT Festival has announced it will finally return in 2023 after three years of waiting.

The Waterloo-based live performance and comedy event will feature 500 shows across two months of programming, beginning on 24 January.

The 2023 festival will also see the opening of new venue The Flair Ground – a purpose-built venue featuring cabaret, drag, burlesque, circus and performance art.

VAULT festival director and co-dounder Andy George commented: "It's been a tumultuous few years for us and our artists. There have been many times when the story of VAULT Festival could have ended. But through those challenging moments we kept believing in the idea; that VAULT Festival can affect positive change in our world through joy and creativity. Our resolve has been pushed to the limit. But we're back. And we can't wait to share these fantastic artists and shows with everyone!"

Featuring in the programming are the likes of Police Cops, Ugly Bucket, Sh*t Theatre, with readers encouraged to check out the VAULT Festival website for more.