New Treason musical to stream concert production in February

New piece Treason the Musical will be streamed over a three-day window in February.

Penned by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn with direction by Hannah Chissick, musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration by Matthew Malone, the show is based on the Gunpowder plot.

Filmed live from Cadogan Hall, tickets will be ten pounds. Casting for the concert is to be revealed. Three tracks from the show have already been released, with track names such as "Take Things Into Our Own Hands", "The Day Elizabeth Died" and "Blind Faith".

Available on the show's website from 12 to14 February, the show is also gearing up for a full run later in the new year.