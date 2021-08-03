New trailer released for Camila Cabello-led Cinderella

The new trailer has been unveiled for the forthcoming movie musical Cinderella on Amazon Prime.

Set to be released on Amazon Prime on 3 September, it stars Camila Cabello alongside Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter, James Corden and Pierce Brosnan.

According to publicity material: "Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true."

Watch the trailer for Cinderella

Cabello and Menzel have written new tunes for the film, which also features covers of songs by "top-selling musical artists of all time". Kay Cannon of the Pitch Perfect franchise is writing and directing, with Corden on board as a co-writer and producer.