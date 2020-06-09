New Reading Rep Theatre to open in spring 2021 following successful fundraiser

Plans will go ahead to open the brand new Reading Rep Theatre next year.

Having been supported by trusts, foundations, the public and Arts Council England, the theatre will now open its doors in spring 2021. It aims to be Reading's only year-round professional producing theatre, providing links with the local community and opportunities for those with less access to the arts.

The venue will be run by the Reading Rep company founder and artistic director Paul Stacey and executive director Nick Thompson.

Stacey said: "We can't wait to open the doors of our new venue for the first time and give the communities we serve the opportunity to experience live theatre again. The Covid-19 pandemic has been monumentally challenging for the arts, but as we emerge from isolation, Reading Rep's mission to contribute to and strengthen the local community will be more urgent than ever. Theatre brings people together in a shared space to tell a collective narrative: these stories will be essential as our community comes together again and I can't wait to share them with our audiences."

Councillor Karen Rowland said: "Reading Rep has clearly shown itself to be a top quality leader in Reading's theatrical landscape; and a group that is always ensuring theatre is accessible to all.

"Their rapid re-invention and creativity with on-line workshops and performance during the current Covid-19 crisis is typical of their "can do" attitude. Their quick rise in recent years to a major player in Reading's ever-expanding theatrical scene is commendable and I urge others to continue to "watch this space!" for more from Reading Rep."

The new theatre will have a 168-seat capacity, alongside new front of house facilities and a café/bar. It will be designed by David Hughes, who previously designed the award-winning Park Theatre in north London. It will be converted from a 1927 Salvation Army building by Total Projects.