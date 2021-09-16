New production based on Ipswich Town's Uefa Cup win opens at the New Wolsey

The New Wolsey Theatre is set to open its new production of Never Lost at Home, tonight, playing to 9 October.

Marking 40 years since Ipswich Town won the Uefa Cup, the show blends text and song to celebrate the momentous occasion for the area. Written and directed by Peter Rowe, the show succeeds Our Blue Heaven, another production inspired by the club. Tunes featuring in the show include "Eye of the Tiger", "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and more.

Appearing in the show will be Peter Peverley as Bobby Robson, alongside Dan Bottomley as Arnold Muhren, Joe Butcher as Scott, Daniel Carter-Hope as Jacek Machinski, Richard Costello as Paul, Josie Dunn as Mel, Olivia Foster-Browne as Ange, Keanu Johnson as Smudger, Adam Langstaff as Kostas, Steve Simmonds as Nicos/Han and Sarah Whittuck as Sheila. Anna Kitching and Abbie Griggs, from the New Wolsey's Youth Theatre, will share the role of Sue, while BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy will voice the match.

Rowe said of the production, "The source material for the show has been stories sent in by fans who followed the team throughout the 80/81 campaign – and particularly the stories of travelling to away games in Europe. Against a background of the early 1980's – de-industrialisation, catastrophic unemployment and social unrest – we see our families, looking out for each other, sticking together and relishing the opportunity for excitement, escape and adventure that football provides.

"For this fictitious family, like many real ones, football provides the emotional highs and lows which go down in family folklore, the memories that are told, embellished and re-told until they turn from memory into something like myth. I hope we capture some of this in the show – looking back on those golden moments - Where were you when Ipswich won the UEFA Cup?"

The creative team also includes Ben Goddard (musical supervision), Amy Jane Cook (set and costume design), Arnim Friess (lighting and AV design), James Cook (sound design), Charlie Morgan (choreography), Charlie Haylock (dialect coach), Peter Hazelwood (director of photography) and Debbie O'Brien (casting).

The production team features David Phillips (head of production), Lewis Moore on behalf of Core UK Productions (deputy production manager), Margaret Lock (wardrobe supervisor), Daniel Ellis (company stage manager), Bryan Gallagher (DSM), Crystal Gayle (ASM) and Tom Mulliner (LX programmer).

Live-stream audiences will be able to access any performance in the run, with captioning, British Sign Language, audio description and relaxed performances also set for the run. The access team consists of Michael Achtman (audio description creator), Mae Munuo (audio description voice), Caroline Smith (BSL Interpreter) and Nathaniel Cable (access operator).

The operation team consists of Kira Tisbury (wardrobe maintenance/dresser), Shaun Barber (sound no. 1), Vicky Phillips (sound no. 2), Nathanael Penhallow (lighting operator), Oakey Hand (stage crew), Yasmin Turner (stage crew) and Lorna Garside (stage crew), while the livestream team are Simon Deacon (video mixer), Oli Ray (auditorium camera), David Gardener (onstage camera) and Peter Hazelwood (PTZ Operator).