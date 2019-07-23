New Phantom of the Opera cast in the West End to be led by Josh Piterman

Josh Piterman will take on the role of The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End.

Australian musical theatre star Piterman will make his West End debut in the show after appearing in the UK tour of Hairspray.

Further casting for the piece has also been revealed. Britt Lenting will play Carlotta Giudicelli, making her West End debut, while Richard Woodford will play Monsieur André after appearing in We Will Rock You. Danny Whitehead will now play Raoul, Bridget Costello will now play alternate Christine Daaé.

Continuing in the show will be Kelly Mathieson as Christine Daaé, Ross Dawes as Monsieur Firmin, Jacinta Mulcahy as Madame Giry, Paul Ettore Tabone as Ubaldo Piangi, Georgia Ware as Meg Giry and Scott Davies as the standby Phantom.

The cast is completed by Zoe Arshamian, Matthew Barrow, James Butcher, Grace Castle, Sophie Caton, Sophie Cottrill, Corinne Cowling, Hadrian Delacey, Morven Douglas, Paul Erbs, Philip Griffiths, Katy Hanna, Ellen Jackson, Adam Robert Lewis, Kris Manuel, Tim Morgan, Danielle Pullum, Rebecca Ridout, Eleanor Sanderson-Nash, Anna Shircliff, Alistair So, John Stacey, Manon Taris, Andrei Teodor Iliescu, Ben Tyler, Claire Tilling, Victoria Ward and Simon Whitaker.

The new cast begin performing at Her Majesty's Theatre from 9 September 2019.

loyd Webber's musical won three Olivier Awards and seven Tony Awards when it opened in 1986 with Michael Crawford in the role of the Phantom alongside Sarah Brightman as Christine.

The show features songs including "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.