New musical Tinker Bell unveils cast for workshop

Casting has been revealed for the workshop of new musical Tinker Bell.

Very loosely based on the J M Barrie tale and a prequel to the story of Peter and Wendy, it follows the titular character as she takes refuge in Kensington Gardens after being forced to flee Neverland.

The musical is penned by Ryan Carey-Hills and Lauren Hendricks (Nursery Crimes) who have amassed more than 1 million likes on Instagram, with the piece produced by RED Entertainment.

The workshop is directed by Anna Fox with assistant director Ayoade Bamgboye, and the cast features Alice Fearn, Courtney Bowman, Oliver Savile, Miracle Chance, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Patrick Munday, Charlie Kristensen, Beth Hinton-Lever, Gwion Morris Jones, Ying Ue Li, Faye Wheeler, Matthew Ellis and Harriet Caplan-Dean.

The workshop runs all of next week, with an industry showcase then taking place on 27 August.