New musical Rehab to open in London this autumn

Casting and details have been revealed for new musical Rehab, set to open in London in September.

Appearing in the piece, that follows a jaded pop star who finds himself facing the consequences of court action, will be Keith Allen (The Homecoming), Jonny Labey (Strictly Ballroom), Gloria Onitiri (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella) and John Barr (Les Misérables).

It is penned by Grant Black and Murray Lachlan Young with a book by Elliot Davis, and is directed and choreographed by Gary Lloyd.

The show is inspired by Black's (the son of Oscar winner Don Black, who also co-produces) own experiences and his decision to enter into a rehabilitation clinic.

The production, running at the Playground Theatre from 1 to 17 September, has musical supervision and arrangements by Simon Lee, with set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, costume design by Rob Jones, sound by Chris Whybrow and casting by Debbie O'Brien. Jane Savidge is associate producer.