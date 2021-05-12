New musical Proud joins MTFestUK 2021 line-up

A further musical has been revealed for this year's MTFestUK 2021, set to commence later this month.

Proud, with music by Lee Freeman, lyrics by Mark Anderson, and book by Graham Lappin and Anderson, will play as part of the season (which runs from 17 to 29 May, before embarking on a "digital" UK tour).

The show replaced the previously revealed Daisy, which is no longer being performed as part of the programme.

Set in a conversion camp named "Reality Trek", the new piece is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk. The cast comprises of Stephen Ashfield (The Book Of Mormon), Chris Draper (School Of Rock), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), Idriss Kargbo (Five Guys Named Moe), Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Rebecca Lock (Heathers), Carl Man (Wicked) and Nick McLean (Wicked).

You can find out more about the other shows in the festival in our previous article here.