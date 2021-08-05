New musical-theatre focussed Luminaire Orchestra announced

A new musical theatre chamber orchestra has been revealed.

Titled the Luminaire Orchestra, the players will come together on a regular basis to present original orchestrations from classic productions, recreating the sound that audiences would have heard when the shows were first staged.

The orchestra's first concert will be "Overture", taking place at Cadogan Hall on 2 November, and featuring performances from, as might be expected, overtures from musicals. The pieces involved include My Fair Lady, South Pacific, Gypsy, Candide, and The Light in the Piazza, as well as new musical The Danish Girl.

The orchestra, formed by musical director Alex Parker, is led by Emily Davis and compered by broadcaster Charlene White.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow morning, with 100 tickets at £10 for under 25s.