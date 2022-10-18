New musical following Les Misérables' Gavroche to be workshopped in New York

A new musical based on Victor Hugo's seminal novel Les Misérables is being workshopped.

The text, which has previously been adapted into a stage show of the same name (you might have heard of it), was first written in 1862 and held to be one of the most important pieces of literature of the last two hundred years.

This new musical will follow street urchin Gavroche across the events of the 1832 June rebellion, as well as the actions of his two teenage sisters Éponine and Azelma.

If you don't know who Azelma is, then you may not have haven't read Hugo's text – she is less relevant to the emotional tale of Jean Valjean (the protagonist of the Les Mis musical) but is still a pretty cool character.

Bonnie Gleicher, who has appeared on Broadway, has penned the show which is directed in an invite-only workshop by Catie Davis with musical direction by Adam Laird. It is produced by Mitchell Leib, with a workshop cast set to include performers from the likes of Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, The Music Man and more.

Future plans for the show are to be revealed.