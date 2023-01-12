New musical Killing The Cat to run at Riverside Studios

The world premiere of new musical Killing The Cat will be staged in London this spring.

With book and lyrics by Warner Brown and music by Joshua Schmidt,the piece examines the romantic chances of two polar opposite individuals with contrasting beliefs.

Starring in the production will be Madalena Alberto (Evita) and Tim Rogers (Jesus Christ Superstar) under the direction of Jenny Eastop (The Biograph Girl).

The creative team also includes movement director Lucie Pankhurst, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, sound designer Oscar Cotran, musical director Billy Bullivant and casting director Danielle Tarento. Arrangements are by Schmidt with orchestrations and additional arrangements by Jen Green.

Produced by Mercurius Theatre, S&S Theatre Productions and Kent Nicholson, Killing The Cat will run at Riverside Studios from 17 March to 22 April, with a press night scheduled for 22 March.