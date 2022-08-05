New musical comedy Help! We Are Still Alive reveals cast
Performances begin next month
Casting is now set for the previously announced world premiere of new musical comedy Help! We Are Still Alive.
The piece follows Jass and Finn, a couple who survive the apocalypse only to struggle to keep their romance alive. It will star Elijah Ferreira (he/him, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Finn and Jade Johnson (she/her, The Book of Mormon) as Jass.
Featuring a book by Imogen Palmer (she/they) and a score by Tim Gilvin (he/him), the musical is directed by Georgie Rankcom (they/them, Anyone Can Whistle). The creative team also includes musical director Ben McQuigg (he/him), set and costume designer Lu Herbert (they/them), lighting designer Lucía Sánchez Roldán (she/her), sound designer Simon Arrowsmith (he/they) and stage manager Imogen Brown (she/her).
In association with The Grey Area Theatre Company, Help! We Are Still Alive runs at Seven Dials Playhouse from 5 September to 15 October.