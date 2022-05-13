New musical For You I'd Wait confirms transfer to Union Theatre

For You I'd Wait, a new musical set during and after the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, has secured a transfer to the Union Theatre.

Currently running at The Turbine Theatre until 21 May, the show is now set for a three-week engagement at the Union from 31 May to 18 June.

Written by Sophie Golby and Tom West and featuring a contemporary rock score, the piece explores the lives of six individuals impacted by those tragic events in France.

The cast includes Amy Leek (as Lily), Michael Karl-Lewis (as Nic), Gemma Pearce (as Dani), Billie Kerr (as Renee), Jerome Lincoln (as Christophe) and Charlotte Hannan (as Eloise). Olivia Walker-Toward completes the company as both a swing and alternate Lily.

Directed by Samantha Pears and Elsa Strachan, the production also features musical direction by Jenna Dyckhoff, orchestrations by West and Dyckhoff, lighting design by Olivia Bailey, sound design by Paul West and stage management by Danielle Adeyinka-Uche.