New musical based on Gunpowder Plot announced, with tracks featuring Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser

A brand new musical based on the Gunpowder Plot, entitled Treason, has been unveiled.

The first track from the piece, with music and lyrics by Ricky Allan, will be released on 5 November (remember remember?) and subsequent tracks will be unveiled every two weeks after this time.

The actual stage show is still in development, but the album will provide theatre fans with a chance to experience the material before it arrives in a theatre.

Appearing on the album are Kelly Agbowu (Les Misérables, Waitress), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Hadley Fraser (Young Frankenstein, City of Angels), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Showboat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Christina Modestou (Six, Little Shop of Horrors), and Oliver Savile (Falsettos, Wicked).

The album has musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration by Matthew Malone.