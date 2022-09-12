New murder mystery TV series to be set during staging of The Phantom of the Opera

A new TV series titled The Show Must Go On is headed for screens.

Billed as a darkly comic murder mystery, the show, set to be distributed by Peacock, will use The Phantom of the Opera musical as part of its anthology to tell the tale of the fictitious preparations for a major live televised event.



© David Gordon

As a company prepares to stage the famous Lloyd Webber musical, things begin to go awry due to the presence of a gruesome killer.

It sounds like a mash-up between Only Murders in the Building, Curtains, Noises Off, I'd Do Anything and the Live! musical series that get presented every few years in the US.

The Phantom of the Opera will not be performed in its entirety in the series, though iconic passages from the musical will be incorporated into scenes.

Austin Winsberg, Robert Greenblatt, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lionsgate are producing the series. Lloyd Webber has even suggested to Deadline he will appear as part of the cast.

A release date is to be revealed.