New Matilda film announces casting call for lead role

A new casting call has gone out for the upcoming Matilda film.

Directed by Matthew Warchus (who helmed the Matilda stage musical), the production (overseen by Working Title) is looking for someone to take on the titular role in the upcoming silver screen feature, with anyone available having to be "physically small" (four foot three or under) and have a "good singing voice" as well as be nine years-old or over by February 2021.

The casting call, sent out by Lucy Bevan casting highlights that children of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply, and has emphasised that anyone who has previously auditioned or emailed about the film need not re-apply.

No official casting for the film has been officially revealed, though Ralph Fiennes is said to be locked into playing the role of Miss Trunchbull.

The search for Matilda commenced in April with plans to begin shooting by the end of the year, though this may well have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The musical will continue to play in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Roald Dahl's book follows a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.