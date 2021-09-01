New Harry Potter and the Cursed Child full West End cast revealed

The Cursed Child cast

(© Manuel Harlan)

Full casting has been revealed for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as it prepares for its West End return!

Joining the previously announced Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter and Dominic Short who plays their son Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger and Phoenix Edwards as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner as his son Scorpius Malfoy are Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Jayne McKenna, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Wreh-asha Walton.

The 43-strong company play a variety of characters and include seven children – Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby and Cici Smith – who will alternate two roles.

The play is by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Playing from 14 October, the piece continues the seven-book story of Harry Potter.

Tickets are on sale here.