New Fisherman's Friends musical to premiere this autumn – reopening redeveloped Hall for Cornwall

A new musical based on the story of The Fisherman's Friends will open this autumn.

Following the sea shanty singing group from their origins to their appearance at Glastonbury, the piece will open the newly redeveloped Hall for Cornwall, with dates to be revealed. Reports have also suggested that the piece is angling (pun intended) for a West End run next year.

Tunes featured in the musical are "Keep Haulin'", "Nelson's Blood", "No Hopers Jokers & Rogues", "Sweet Maid Of Madeira" and many more.

It is directed by James Grieve (former joint artistic director of Paines Plough and former associate director of the Bush Theatre) and written by Brad Birch (Tremor, Black Mountain, The Brink, Gardening for the Unfulfilled and Alienated, The Endless Ocean, Tender Bolus). It is designed by Lucy Osborne with musical supervision from David White.

Julien Boast, chief executive and creative director of Hall For Cornwall, said: "We think there's no better way to raise the curtain on Hall for Cornwall following our major transformation. Fisherman's Friends: The Musical is a perfect tonic to lift us from recent events which have impacted all our lives and a great celebration of people, passion and possibilities which are at the heart of our new theatre. The show will form the foundation of our inaugural launch season, with more details being announced in the spring."