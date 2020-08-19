New digital immersive game series set up by Mischief Theatre artistic director

A new immersive puzzle experience created by the Olivier Award winning writer, actor and artistic director of Mischief Theatre Henry Lewis has been created.

Entitled The Mystery Agency, the scheme will launch with three premium experiences each containing up to 20 interconnected escape room-style puzzles, tasks and clues for users to solve.

The experience, aimed for those aged 14 or over, is backed by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd and is currently in its Kickstarter stages.

Lewis said today: "As someone who works primarily in theatre the current world situation is challenging and uncertain. I have no doubt theatre will make a triumphant return but during this extended interval I felt it was important to explore some other creative ideas. The Mystery Agency was born during lockdown when I organised an "escape room by post" for a group of close friends (something I almost certainly would never have done outside of lockdown!). I had enormous fun putting it together and so I was delighted when my friends had enormous fun solving it. It occurred to me that with a bit more work and refinement the idea could become an exciting new business venture.

"You can become part of this journey too, by backing us on our Kickstarter page you can help bring the project to life and become one of the first people in the world to receive a mystery from The Mystery Agency. I'm so excited to be launching this intriguing new blend of stories and puzzles and I'd like to thank everyone involved for helping make it happen and for being such wonderful collaborators."

Supporting the kickstarter will allow you to play the mystery puzzles (each takes around 90 minutes to solve), with more information available in the video below:

Suppoer the Kickstarter here.