New Derren Brown West End show, Run Rebel and more announced in Mercury Theatre season

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has revealed its 2023 programming plans.

The venue's creative director Ryan McBryde said today: "At the Mercury, our aim is to provide exhilarating, shared experiences for our community and our 2023 spring season is a programme of new shows that promise great nights out like no other. We're tackling the cost-of-living crisis head on with Dario Fo's side-splitting satire, They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! as we work with Deborah McAndrew to bring the show right up to date with current events.

"We're delighted to be launching Pilot Theatre's electrifying new adaptation of Manjeet Mann's Carnegie Medal-winning 2020 novel Run Rebel as it tours the country with our co-production partners. Colchester audiences will be the first to exclusively access a new work from master illusionist Derren Brown, who will be conjuring up a brand-new show, Unbelievable.

"And finally, our Studio continues to provide a platform for ground-breaking new work including The Instrumentals, a new Mercury Original family musical full of soulful sounds and seventies grooves written Mia Jerome, one of our alumni from the ground-breaking Mercury Creatives scheme. I can't wait to share all this work with our audiences, along with a few more surprises up our sleeves in 2023."

Brown's Unbelievable (which, importantly, the showman won't be appearing in himself) features a cast of seven, and is written by Brown, Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor. It runs from 28 July to 26 August, ahead of a newly revealed West End transfer.

Run Rebel is directed by Tessa Walker and co-produced with Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Derby Theatre and York Theatre Royal. It plays from 25 February to 4 March.

Ryan McBryde will direct Deborah McAndrew's new adaptation of Fo's They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay!, with the piece running from 17 to 31 March. The Instrumentals will play from 30 May to 3 June, and is co-produced withBlouse and Skirt!, Goblin Theatre and Little Angel Theatre.