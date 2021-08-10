New dance musical Chase reveals cast for workshop production

The team behind the upcoming musical Chase, which is currently being workshopped, has been revealed.

Base Dance Studio's Aston Merrygold and Dax O'Callaghan, alongside producer Michaela Stern, are steering the new work, which follows "Chase", a robot in the future with a soul who is apprehended by a group of youngsters.

Leading the workshop will be Natalie Kassanga (Motown, Dear Evan Hansen), Ray Shell (The United States Vs Billie Holiday, Officer and a Gentleman), Dax O'Callaghan (Little Mix – Wings, JLS Tour, Oliver), Nathan Lorainey-Dineen (& Juliet), Rachel White (Cirque Enchantment) and Curtis Patrick (2021 graduate).

They are joined by Hattie Palfrey, Laura Morse, Linda Conlon, Beverly Mitchell, Hannah Howard, Shannon Monaghan, Rhyss Rhoden, Sophie Ferrero, Maria Birkett and Danyul Fullard.

The workshop is being directed by Blair Anderson, with musical direction by Alex Turney, associate choreography by Haley Monaghan, casting by Will Keith for Base Productions and music production by Arj,C.

The future life for the musical is to be revealed – but be sure to keep your eyes peeled!