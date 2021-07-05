New concept album For Tonight to be released this summer – have a first listen to "Home"

Shenelle Salcido, Spencer Williams and Whitney Rhodes' For Tonight, a new bilingual musical featuring a cast of West End performers and a Welsh ensemble, is set to be released this summer – with cast and a first listen now revealed.

First covered by WhatsOnStage back in April, the piece is set in a small town in 19th century Wales grappling with the arrival of a Roma family. The piece combines Welsh choral, indie-pop, folk and Romani-inspired melodies.

The British cast is led by Simon Gordon (Girl From the North Country) as Haydon Parry, Amy Di Bartolomeo (We Will Rock You) as Mirela Kascht, Dale Evans (Kinky Boots) as Thomas Parry, Erin Caldwell (Unravelling) as Henrietta (Nettie) Parry, Jade Davies (Les Misérables) as Molly Llewellyn, Luke McCall ( The Phantom of the Opera) as Winn Lewis, Jake Halsey-Jones (Hamilton) as Durriken Kascht, Soophia Foroughi (The Prince of Egypt) as Syeira Kascht, Glain Rhys (graduated from The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2019) as Anne Parry and John Ieuwan Jones (Welsh National Opera, Grange Park Opera) as Joseph Parry, with Owen Jac as Young Thomas, Isaac Kreisky as Young Haydon and Alexis Wilson as Young Henrietta.

Also in the cast are Jordan Allan, Eva Chelsea, Joey Cornish, Sam Ebenezer, Sion Emlyn, Michelle Beth Herman, Hannah Qureshi, Samantha Thomas and Mared Williams.

The piece has orchestrations by Salcido, additional arrangements by Joseph Purdue and Drew Wutke, audio production and mixing by Joseph Purdue, music ensemble direction by Iestyn Griffiths and Romani script consultancy by Raine Geoghegan. The concept album is produced by Blair Russell, who has worked on Slave Play and the immersive Sweeney Todd.

The album will be released on all major digital platforms on 30 July – you can have a first listen now: