New Cat On a Hot Tin Roof film in the works, directed by Antoine Fuqua

Director/producer Antoine Fuqua will team up with Stephen C Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey for a new film adaptation of Tennessee Williams's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Byrd and Jones-Harvey produced a 2008 Broadway revival of the drama, which featured Anika Noni Rose, Terrence Howard, Phylicia Rashad, and James Earl Jones. Debbie Allen's all-African-American production played a sold-out 19-week run and was the highest-grossing play of the season.

A subsequent West End transfer, with a cast led by Sanaa Lathan and Adrian Lester, won a plethora of awards.

According to Variety, Fuqua's film will "combine elements of the play with new storylines and weave them together to bring the production to the big screen." No timeline or cast has been announced.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof follows Brick, an alcoholic former athlete, and his sexually frustrated wife Maggie, during the birthday celebrations of Big Daddy, the patriarch of a dysfunctional Southern family. Fuqua is the director of Training Day and The Magnificent Seven.