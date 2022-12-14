New British musical Kin released as a concept album

A concept album for a new British musical called Kin has been released on Spotify and Apple Music.

Set in small-town America in the 1980's and inspired by true events, the story revolves around a controversial community known as The KIN, who purchase an old ranch in Ashville and come into high-stakes conflict with the townsfolk there. Noah, the mayor's son, secretly infiltrates the community, only to experience a life-changing encounter with one of its members, Cora.

The album features the vocals of Alex James-Hatton (Newsies) as Noah, Sophie-Rose Middleton (Six) as Cora and Ross Harmon (Wicked) as Turtle. Pete Mitchell serves as musical supervisor and musical director.

Written by Emil Dale and Stefan Kelk, Kin was previously staged as two sold-out concert performances at London's Other Palace Theatre and has accumulated over two million views on TikTok.





You can listen to the album here: