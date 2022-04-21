Netflix confirms release date for Persuasion directed by Carrie Cracknell

Netflix has confirmed it is releasing the screen adaptation of Persuasion on 15 July 2022.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, it stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant and Henry Golding.

Adapted from Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion centres on Anne Elliot (Johnson), an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Cracknell is best known for her stage work, including acclaimed productions of The Deep Blue Sea (National Theatre), Oil (Almeida) and A Doll's House (Young Vic). Persuasion'' is written by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass.

An acclaimed stage production of Persuasion is currently playing at Alexandra Palace. Get tickets below.