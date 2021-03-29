National's Romeo and Juliet, Jesus Christ Superstar and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts this week

Another week, and we've picked out the best that the Sky Arts Freeview channel has to offer!

The eagerly anticipated filmed version of Romeo and Juliet with two international stars – Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley – at the helm, will make its debut on Easter Sunday, after being created by the National Theatre. Check back in later this week for even more Romeo and Juliet coverage.

It also wouldn't be Easter without a presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar, with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and Jason Tam leading the cast.

Check out what's on offer below:

Saturday 3 April – Royal Ballet: Tchaikovsky - Sleeping Beauty – 6.00am

Sunday 4 April – Jesus Christ Superstar – 7.15pm

Sunday 4 April – National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet – 9.00pm

Monday 5 April – National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet – 9.15pm