Watch the National Theatre's This House right here for free

You can watch James Graham's hit play This House right here.

While free, the National Theatre (who is streaming the show) is asking for donations as lockdowns continue and resources become scarce. You can find out more here.

The play opened at the National Theatre in 2012 before runs in Chichester and at the Garrick Theatre. It is set in Westminster between 1974 and 1979 as the Labour government faced a vote of no confidence. The cast is led by Phil Daniels, Reece Dinsdale, Charles Edwards and Vincent Franklin

Jeremy Herrin's production received rave reviews and was nominated for Best Revival at the Olivier Awards when it later transferred to the West End.

It is is designed by Rae Smith with lighting design by Paule Constable, music by Stephen Warbeck, choreography by Scott Ambler and sound by Ian Dickinson.

Watch it here: