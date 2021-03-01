National Theatre's Twelfth Night, Royal Ballet and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts' Freeview channel

This week's listings for the Sky Arts Freeview channel has been revealed!

The National Theatre's Twelfth Night with Tamsin Greig returns, whole there are a variety of ballet and opera greats from the Royal Opera and Royal Ballet.

There are also concerts from Sarah Brightman and Katherine Jenkins, for those up bright and early.

Friday 5 March – Royal Ballet: Giselle – 7.00am

Saturday 6 March – Royal Opera: Bellini – Norma – 6.00am

Sunday 7 March – Sarah Brightman: Hymn – 6.30am Sunday 7 March – National Theatre's Twelfth Night – 9.00pm Monday 8 March – Katherine Jenkins – Live at the O2 Arena – 7.10am