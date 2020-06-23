National Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe and more nominated for Time Out's "Time In" awards

A number of theatres have been recognised in Time Out's "Time In" awards – highlighting the work done by organisations during lockdown.

The awards, which you can vote for now, are separated into four categories: Food and Drink Heroes, Community Champions, Arts and Entertainment Saviours and Homebound Stars.

In the "cultural initiative that made life worth living" subsection of the Arts and Entertainment Saviours category, the streamed production of Fleabag, Shakespeare's Globe's streamed shows on YouTube, Hampstead Theatre's "At Home" series, the Royal Opera House's "Our House to Your House" and the National's series of free shows on YouTube were all recognised.

Stuck-indoors celeb heroes recognised include Patrick Stewart, for reading sonnets, Richard E Grant, Jessie Ware and Florence Pugh.

Other nominees across the awards include Secret Cinema's Secret Sofa, Queer House Party and BFI Flare.

You can vote for the final winners now.