Four National Theatre Live productions to be streamed on Amazon Prime

Four productions from National Theatre Live will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video from next month.

They include the National Theatre's Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of the creature and Victor Frankenstein; the stage production of Fleabag written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge; and Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch, filmed at the Barbican in 2015.

All will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland from 11 June.

In addition, Prime members will be able to watch Ian McKellen On Stage, in which McKellen performs extracts from some of his most iconic performances as part of his 80th birthday celebration.

"The National Theatre have brought us some of the most memorable theatrical productions of the past decade, and we are delighted to give our customers across the UK and Ireland an opportunity to experience them," said Martin Backlund, head of content at Prime Video. "The cream of UK acting talent so often started their career in theatre, and we want to shine a light on the incredible heritage we have here."

Lisa Burger, the National's executive director and joint chief executive, added: "It is with enormous pride that we announce this new collaboration with Amazon to share four productions for audiences to enjoy across the UK and Ireland on Prime Video.

"As theatre-makers continue to be impacted by the pandemic, this will also enable us to further support the artists behind the work. Audiences will have the best seat in the house for some of the most popular British productions of the last decade."

Prime Video has provided access to live theatre and comedy previously including stand-up specials from comedians like Nish Kumar, Dane Baptiste and Jen Brister as part of Soho Theatre Live, which launched on Prime in December 2020.

In August last year, Prime Video and Amazon Studios donated £500,000 to the Theatre Community Fund, launched by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody to provide hardship grants to theatre workers and freelancers across the UK.