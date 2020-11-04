National Theatre announces full Dick Whittington pantomime cast

The National Theatre has announced the full cast for the upcoming in-the-round pantomime production Dick Whittington.

Directed by Ned Bennett and based on Jude Christian Cariad Lloyd's Lyric Hammersmith piece which ran in 2018 (now updated by Christian and Lloyd to suit 2020), the show will play from 11 December in the Olivier theatre, modified to suit socially distanced audiences. It is not expected to be affected by the imminent four-week lockdown.

The cast includes Melanie La Barrie as Bow Belles, Dickie Beau as Sarah, Amy Booth-Steel as Queen Rat, Laura Checkley as Mayor Pigeon, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings as Dick Whittington, Georgina Onuorah as Alice and Cleve September as Tom Cat. Beth Hinton-Lever, Travis Kerry, Jaye Marshall, Ken Nguyen, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Christopher Tendai also join the company.

Set and costume designs are by Georgia Lowe, with choreography by Dannielle Rhimes Lecointe, compositions, arrangements and music production by DJ Walde, music supervision by Marc Tritschler and music direction and additional composition and arrangements by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell.

Lighting is designed by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound designed by Paul Arditti. Denzel Westley-Sanderson is associate director, Debbie Duru is associate set designer and Fiona Parker is associate costume designer.