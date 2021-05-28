National Theatre commissions new show from Gecko

Physical theatre company Gecko has announced it is developing its eighth show, commissioned by the National Theatre.

The unnamed production will premiere and tour from autumn 2022 before performing at the National Theatre in 2023.

Artistic director Amit Lahav and a team of performers are "bringing their own experiences of migration, family, home and racism to the show's creation."

It's supported by Lighthouse, Poole and London International Mime Festival, with other partners to be confirmed soon.

Gecko's artistic director, Amit Lahav, said: "It feels right to be making a piece that explores migration, racism and family, particularly when reflecting on the events of the last 18 months. It is a theme that is incredibly important for our audience, Gecko and the National Theatre and we're excited to be continuing and deepening our relationships together as we enter our next phase of research and development."

Lahav typically takes at least three years to develop a new production, a process that sees him "go through periods of highly intensive experimentation in a rehearsal studio, to periods of solitary research and reflection". He was inspired to create the new show following a reunion in Israel with his grandmother, who walked from Yemen to Palestine at the age of four in 1932.

Gecko's seven previous productions include The Wedding, Missing and The Overcoat. The company is based in Ipswich and tours work internationally.

The National Theatre's director, Rufus Norris, said: "I've been following Gecko's work for a number of years and have a growing admiration for their dynamic and fearless approach to story in motion... Their presence at the National Theatre is overdue, and we look forward very much to them being with us."