National Student Drama Festival to present online workshops and speakers including Emma Rice and Laura Wade

The National Student Drama Festival (NSDF) organisers have revealed plans for online content.

Running from 4 to 10 April, the week will see more than 35 artists and speakers giving mentoring and masterclasses. The likes of Emma Rice, Mark Ravenhill, Laura Wade and April De Angelis are already attached to the project, with all courses free online for studious theatre fans.

Director James Phillips said: "The virus meant we had to cancel on Monday 16 March but two days later we managed to relaunch with a huge amount of the Festival's original content incorporated into the new event."

The event is supported by Curve Leicester, Slung Low Theatre company and Paines Plough.

You can find out more here.