The National Theatre is holding its first online pub quiz tonight with hosts including Ian McKellen

The National Theatre will host its first online pub quiz tonight.

Featuring guest hosts Lenny Henry, Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Lesley Manville, the quiz will kick off at 7pm UK time.

The rounds appearing in the quiz are history, sport, nature, and of course, the National Theatre. The live stream quiz is the newest online offering from the National, which has been putting its former shows on YouTube on a weekly basis – including Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch this coming Thursday and Friday.





You can watch the quiz here, with the full event subtitled.

The venue is also in sore need of additional funding – you can find out more here.