National Theatre says it can no longer tour across Europe due to costs involved

A report in PoliticsHome has suggested the National Theatre considers touring across Europe "financially unviable".

Speaking to the publication, a spokesperson for the National has said that, due to the current costs around work permits, as well as logistical and financial hurdles to do with staffing and equipment, a planned tour to EU Member States will not be taking place.

The venue had reportedly been set to tour Simon Stephens' The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time across the EU after pandemic restrictions had eased, but this is no longer planned.

They added: "We're awaiting further details of ongoing negotiations in this area and hope that in future we will be able to return to mainland Europe, however due to the amount of time needed to plan a tour we're not able to commit to European touring until we have clarity around these points".

The Thameside theatre succinctly stated that it was: "not able to confirm any touring commitments in Europe as a result of Brexit legislation".

The news comes after an open letter yesterday called for the Prime Minister to investigate touring arrangements for , which was signed by the likes of Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

In response to the National, a UK government spokesperson said: "Touring in Europe is currently not possible due to Covid-19 and EU member states have not set out plans for when it will be. We are working urgently with the UK's creative industries to help ensure they can work confidently in Europe once touring can safely resume."