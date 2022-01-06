National Theatre to re-stage Hex musical next winter

The National Theatre has announced that its festive musical Hex will be re-mounted in November 2022 and will finish its previews on 22 January.

The move means the piece will not open to critics at this time, with the venue's artistic director (and show's director) Rufus Norris stating: "Like many productions (including several other NT ones), this one has been blighted by Covid, with the first week of previews seeing a different combination of understudies and stand-ins at almost every performance, and three weeks of performances lost since then due to illness. We had hoped to emerge into a clearer situation in January, but while we have started performances again, fresh cases are still emerging and the creative team have had to disperse to other projects. We have also had to cancel the planned NT Live.

Norris continues: "In light of this, and as the show is scheduled to run only until 22 January, we have decided to remount Hex in November, to give it the chance to have a full run, and so we have taken the decision to move the press night to later in the year. "

The show, a twist on the Sleeping Beauty fairytale, has music by Jim Fortune, book by Tanya Ronder, designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett.

Orchestrations are by Simon Hale, music supervision by Marc Tritschler, music direction by Tarek Merchant, lighting design by Paul Anderson, choreography by Jade Hackett with consultant choreography by Bill Deamer, sound design by Simon Baker and video design by Ash Woodward. The show is cast by the venue's internal casting team.

The current cast is led by Tamsin Carroll as Queenie, Rosalie Craig as Fairy, Michael Elcock as Bert and Kat Ronney as Rose, alongside Christopher Akrill, Delroy Atkinson, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Natasha J Barnes, Madeline Charlemagne, Ebony Clarke, Sonya Cullingford, Hanna Dimtsu, Tamsin Dowsett, Joe Foster, Ben Goffe, Daisy Maywood, Kody Mortimer, Joseph Prouse, Sasha Shadid, Shaq Taylor and Sargon Yelda.