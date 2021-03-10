National Theatre adds Cat On the Hot Tin Roof and Consent to streaming platform

The National Theatre has added further shows to its National Theatre At Home collection.

The Sienna Miller and Jack O'Connel-led Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will be available worldwide (with audio description), after being captured in the West End during its 2017 run. Tennessee Williams' play also starred Colm Meaney and Hayley Squires.

National Theatre and Out of Joint's co-production of Nina Raine's Consent, which also opened in 2017 before transferring to the West End, is available with a cast featuring Anna Maxwell Martin and Daisy Haggard.

Lisa Burger, executive director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre, said: "We've been thrilled with the audience response from around the world to the first three months of National Theatre at Home. This month sees two more fantastic productions on the NT's streaming platform – shows that sold out in the West End and the NT – and it's wonderful to be able to provide these on demand.

"We're also very pleased to be launching our guide on the Bloomberg Connects app, as part of our partnership with Bloomberg as supporters of National Theatre at Home. For the NT, it's essential that access to arts and culture is as widely available as we can make it and never more so than during this period of lockdown and closure. This free app gives audiences exclusive content and insight to a range of international arts organisations and it's brilliant that the National Theatre is featured as well. The virtual backstage tour is very exciting. We so wish we could welcome audiences back into our building and this helps to make that possible, even if only digitally for now."

Both productions are available at least until 9 March 2022.