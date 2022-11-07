Natalie May Paris to star in new song cycle No Limits at the Turbine Theatre

Sam Thomas' new song cycle No Limits will open in London next February.

The piece, which is directed by Dean Johnson (BKLYN), is set to be led by Natalie May Paris (Six), playing the role of #DREAMER. Further casting is to be revealed.

Paris said today: "I am so looking forward to being a part of No Limits, and to have the pleasure of singing the beautiful ‘Every girl needs a mother' again will be an absolute joy!"

The new cycle, telling the stories of a varietyy of characters determined to let go of anxieties and fight for their identities, will run at the Turbine Theatre from 15 to 26 February 2023. with the creative team also set to include musical director Ella Ingram (Curtain Up) and movement director Rhys Wilkinson (currently performing in & Juliet).

Johnson added: "No Limits is a contemporary song cycle which opens up a box of stories through a series of sung vignettes, each describing that universal feeling of breaking through barriers in our lives. Sam Thomas's compositions feel somehow both innovative and familiar, which is very exciting, so we can't wait to explore a fresh approach to the format and share it with everyone at the Turbine in February."

Tickets are on sale now via the Turbine website.