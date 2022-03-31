My Fair Lady announces full casting for West End run

Full casting has been revealed for My Fair Lady in the West End.

The musical first debuted on Broadway in March 1956, taking home six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and transferring to the West End in 1958 for a five and a half year run.

Joining Amara Okereke (Spring Awakening, The Boy Friend) as Eliza and Harry Hadden-Paton (returning to the role following his turn on Broadway) as Henry Higgins will be WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Stephen K Amos as Alfred P Doolittle and Malcolm Sinclair (Pressure) as Colonel Pickering.

The score, which includes such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", will be performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

The full company is completed with Dammi Aregbeshola, Bernadette Bangura, Joseph Claus, Jordan Crouch, Jamie Cruttenden, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Barry Drummond, Bethany Huckle, Heather Jackson, Emma Johnson, Charlotte Kennedy, Sinead Kenny, Jenny Legg, Tom Liggins, Rebekah Lowings, Carl Patrick, Tom Ping, Dominique Planter, Joseph Poulton, John Stacey, Joshua Steel, Oliver Tester, Adam Vaughan, Annie Wensak and Paul Westwood.

Also in the cast are WhatsOnStage Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave (The Inheritance) as Mrs Higgins and Sharif Afifi (Hadestown) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Maureen Beattie will play Mrs Pearce.

Bartlett Sher's production features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, musical direction by Gareth Valentine, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The show is produced by Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, Playful Productions and the English National Opera.

My Fair Lady is scheduled to begin previews at the Coliseum on 7 May 2022, ahead of an opening night on 18 May. Tickets are on sale below.

The show will also embark on a major tour following its West End run.